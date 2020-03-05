Michigan senior Jon Teske’s emotional post-game speech (VIDEO)

It was a fitting end for senior Jon Teske and the Michigan Wolverines tonight on Senior Night at Crisler Center.

Teske scored 12 points along with five rebounds on the night, while his fellow outgoing senior Zavier Simpson tallied 11 points and 10 assists. The pair helped Michigan rout Nebraska by an 82-58 final score.

- Advertisement -

Both players exited to a standing ovation:

There's nothing like Senior Night @umichbball's Jon Teske and Zavier Simpson step off the court in Ann Arbor for the last time. 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/beahDVbzO1 — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 6, 2020

- Advertisement -

Afterwards, an emotional Teske addressed the home crowd and thanked them for their support:

Big Sleep making us do a big cry 😢@UMichBBall | @JonTeske pic.twitter.com/bzQdQ3tk6f — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 6, 2020

Hey, who’s cutting onions?