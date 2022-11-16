Michigan St. WR Jayden Reed makes NFL decision

Jayden Reed was one of the best wide receivers in the nation in 2021

Heading into the 2022 season, Michigan State star Jayden Reed was considered one of the best wide receivers in college football. After racking up over 1,000 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in 2021, many thought he would do even better in 2022. Unfortunately, for the Spartans, Reed has not come close to last year’s numbers as he has caught 45 passes for 548 yards and five touchdowns in nine games. On Wednesday, Reed made his NFL decision.

Jameson Williams preparing to start... Please enable JavaScript

Will Jayden Reed return to Michigan State in 2023?

On Wednesday evening, the Reese’s Senior Bowl announced that Reed has accepted an invitation to play in the 2023 Senior Bowl.

With Reed accepting a spot in the Senior Bowl, this means he has made the decision to enter the 2023 NFL Draft, rather than return to the Spartans for a fifth year.

Featured Videos



During his career at MSU, Reed has caught 193 passes for 2,778 yards and 26 touchdowns. He has also returned 32 punts for 516 yards and three touchdowns.