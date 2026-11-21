The Michigan Wolverines are reportedly making another change at quarterback, and this time, Bryce Underwood is getting the call. With Michigan preparing to host undefeated UCLA on Saturday afternoon, head coach Kyle Whittingham is expected to turn back to the sophomore quarterback who began the season as the team’s starter.

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According to Pete Nakos of On3, Underwood is expected to start against the Bruins, replacing freshman Tommy Carr, who has started Michigan’s previous four games. The decision comes at a critical time for the Wolverines, who enter Saturday’s matchup with a 5-5 record and need one more victory to become bowl eligible.

Michigan has struggled to find consistency at quarterback throughout the 2026 season, and the latest reported change suggests the coaching staff is still searching for answers. With the fourth-ranked Bruins coming to Ann Arbor, Underwood is about to get another opportunity to prove he can lead Michigan’s struggling offense.

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) throws a pass during the second half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Bryce Underwood Expected to Reclaim Starting Job

Underwood began the 2026 season as Michigan’s starting quarterback but lost the job after throwing two interceptions during the first half of the Wolverines’ October 17 victory over Penn State. Carr replaced him after halftime and subsequently started four consecutive games, during which Michigan posted a 1-3 record.

The freshman showed flashes of promise, but Michigan’s offensive struggles continued. Carr has completed 63.2% of his passes for 686 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions this season, according to On3.

Underwood hasn’t exactly lit up opposing defenses, either. Through eight appearances, he has completed 56.1% of his passes for 950 yards, five touchdowns, and six interceptions, per ESPN.

Both quarterbacks saw action during Michigan’s 31-7 loss to Oregon last Saturday, but neither could get the offense going. Whittingham had previously explained his decision to use both quarterbacks, and the coaching staff continued evaluating its options heading into the UCLA matchup.

Michigan’s Quarterback Situation Takes Another Turn

The quarterback uncertainty has become one of Michigan’s biggest storylines this season, especially following the departure of offensive coordinator Jason Beck. Whittingham reopened the competition after Beck’s dismissal, with interim offensive coordinator Jim Harding playing a significant role in evaluating both quarterbacks.

Earlier this month, Whittingham acknowledged that Michigan had reopened its quarterback competition as the coaching staff searched for its best option.

Harding recently emphasized that protecting the football would be a major factor in determining who deserves to play. As On3 reported, the interim offensive coordinator made the priority clear.

“Who’s not going to put it in harm’s way when they’re throwing in a game”

That makes Underwood’s reported return particularly interesting, considering he has thrown six interceptions this season. His physical ability has never been the biggest question, but his decision-making and consistency have prevented Michigan from getting the production it expected.

Underwood Faces Massive Test Against No. 4 UCLA

Saturday’s matchup won’t provide Underwood with an easy opportunity to rebuild his confidence. UCLA enters Michigan Stadium with a perfect 10-0 record, and the Bruins have established themselves as one of the nation’s top teams.

Michigan, meanwhile, is fighting simply to become bowl eligible. A victory over UCLA would secure a sixth win before the Wolverines close the regular season against Ohio State on November 28.

There’s also a bigger question hanging over this decision: What does Michigan’s quarterback situation look like beyond this season? Underwood was supposed to be the centerpiece of the Wolverines’ offense, but his sophomore campaign has raised more questions than answers.

For now, the reported decision gives Underwood another opportunity to prove himself. Whether he can take advantage of it against one of the nation’s best teams remains to be seen, but Michigan clearly needs somebody to provide a spark.

Underwood is reportedly getting another chance. What he does with it could go a long way toward shaping Michigan’s plans moving forward.