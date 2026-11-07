The Michigan State Spartans are heading into Saturday night’s rivalry showdown against the Michigan Wolverines severely shorthanded.

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And things have gotten even worse.

According to the latest game-day availability report, Michigan State has officially ruled out 14 players for the battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy at Michigan Stadium.

That includes the Spartans’ top three running backs, multiple defensive starters, and one of their most productive receiving threats.

The latest addition to the out list is wide receiver Charles Taplin, who had previously been listed as questionable.

Michigan State Injury Report Rules Out 14 Players Against Michigan

According to the latest availability report, the following Spartans will not suit up against the Wolverines:

RB #0: Cam Edwards

Cam Edwards QB #2: Cam Fancher

Cam Fancher CB #3: Tre Bell

Tre Bell RB #4: Jaziun Patterson

Jaziun Patterson CB #4: Charles Brantley

Charles Brantley LB #5: Jordan Hall

Jordan Hall WR #19: Charles Taplin

Charles Taplin RB #21: Marvis Parrish

Marvis Parrish S #28: Brayden Thomas

Brayden Thomas TE #31: Jayden Savoury

Jayden Savoury FB #44: Jay Coyne

Jay Coyne DL #55: Ben Roberts

Ben Roberts OL #79: Tristan Comer

Tristan Comer TE #87: Joe Caudill

As we previously reported when Michigan State released its initial injury report, 13 players were already ruled out earlier this week.

The addition of Taplin brings that total to 14.

Unfortunately for head coach Pat Fitzgerald, the Spartans are missing some pretty important pieces.

Michigan State’s Offense Faces Major Challenges

Perhaps the biggest concern is Michigan State’s depleted backfield.

Cam Edwards, Jaziun Patterson, and Marvis Parrish have all been ruled out, leaving the Spartans without their top three running backs.

According to Michigan State’s official game notes, Patterson leads the team with 327 rushing yards on 76 carries.

Edwards had contributed 304 yards before a season-ending injury in Week 4 against Nebraska, and Patterson missed the UCLA game on Oct. 24 with an injury of his own.

That’s a considerable amount of missing production for a team already struggling offensively.

The Spartans will also be without tight end Jayden Savoury, who has recorded 29 receptions for 271 yards this season.

Defensively, the absences of Ben Roberts and Jordan Hall are significant.

Roberts has been one of Michigan State’s most productive defensive linemen, while Hall’s absence further weakens the linebacker rotation.

Michigan State had also been dealing with uncertainty at quarterback, with starter Alessio Milivojevic listed as questionable earlier in the week.

Milivojevic is not on the out list. He will be available against Michigan, according to the Big Ten’s final availability report.

As we previously covered following Michigan State’s loss to UCLA, freshman Kayd Coffman started in Milivojevic’s absence before giving way to Leo Hannan.

Spartans Face Uphill Battle Against Michigan

Michigan State enters Saturday night’s game with a 2-6 record and a six-game losing streak.

Meanwhile, Michigan is 5-3 and has won four consecutive meetings against its in-state rival.

According to the initial availability report both schools released earlier in the week, the Spartans have been dealing with significant injuries on both sides of the football.

Now, with 14 players officially ruled out, the challenge becomes even greater.

Michigan State and Michigan are scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET, with the game streaming on Peacock.

For Fitzgerald and the Spartans, pulling off an upset was already going to be difficult.

Doing it without 14 players?

That’s an entirely different challenge.