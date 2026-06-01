Michigan State 2026 Class Finishes in Mid-40s

Pat Fitzgerald’s first full recruiting finish at Michigan State landed in the mid-40s nationally for the 2026 cycle, with the Michigan State football 2026 recruiting class settling around No. 46 in the 247Sports Composite after the signing period closed. Fitzgerald took over in East Lansing on December 1, 2025, then had to stabilize the class through a late coaching change and National Signing Day on February 4, 2026.

The final placement matters because the class moved during the cycle. Michigan State entered early signing day with 19 committed prospects and the No. 39 class nationally in the 247Sports Composite, based on a December snapshot of the rankings.

Samson Gash headlines the group

Michigan State’s signing-day coverage put Samson Gash at the front of the Michigan State football 2026 recruiting class. He signed on February 4, and the program identified him as a consensus four-star recruit and the No. 1 wide receiver in Michigan in its signing-day recap.

Gash gives Fitzgerald a headline skill-position addition in a class that also includes four-star offensive tackle Collin Campbell and quarterback Kayd Coffman among the better-known names tied to the group in the 2026 cycle. The class also included defensive back KJ Deriso, safety Eliyjah Caldwell, and defensive lineman Hudson Aultman among the higher-rated enrollees on the 247Sports commitments page referenced in the research brief.

Why the ranking shifted

The Michigan State football 2026 recruiting class did not hold the same spot all cycle. The early-signing position at No. 39 nationally shows Michigan State had built a stronger standing before the class fully closed, then finished a few spots lower once the broader national board settled.

An updated national ranking published on February 4 placed Michigan State outside the listed top 25, which lines up with a lower-end top-50 finish after the signing period. That national benchmark supports the final picture of a class that remained competitive nationally, but not near the top tier in Fitzgerald’s first short-window push.

What stands out for Michigan State

The clearest takeaway is the makeup of the Michigan State football 2026 recruiting class after a December coaching change. Fitzgerald inherited the cycle late, kept Michigan State in the top 50 nationally, and signed a group with recognizable talent at receiver, quarterback, offensive line, and across the secondary.

The next piece to track is how fast that group gets on the field. Gash’s path in the receiver room, Coffman’s development at quarterback, and Campbell’s timeline up front will shape how much immediate help this class provides in East Lansing.