Michigan State AD Bill Beekman releases statement regarding change of venue for Michigan game

On Wednesday, the Big Ten released their 2020 regular-season schedule and there were multiple surprises to be had.

One of the biggest surprises is that the Michigan vs. Michigan State game is scheduled to be played in Ann Arbor for the second year in a row.

Just moments ago, Michigan State athletic director Bill Beekman released a statement explaining that the 2021 game will be played in East Lansing. Beekman noted that “playing this year’s game at Michigan provides us with a drivable road game on our schedule, which will provide some cost containment.”

Statement from MSU AD Bill Beekman. He acknowledges that MSU-UM game will flip and be played at Spartan Stadium in 2021. That staggers UM and OSU home games pic.twitter.com/p8mnw9yMby — Matt Charboneau (@mattcharboneau) August 5, 2020