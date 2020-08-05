41.2 F
Michigan State AD Bill Beekman releases statement regarding change of venue for Michigan game

MSU News
Updated:
By Don Drysdale

On Wednesday, the Big Ten released their 2020 regular-season schedule and there were multiple surprises to be had.

One of the biggest surprises is that the Michigan vs. Michigan State game is scheduled to be played in Ann Arbor for the second year in a row.

Just moments ago, Michigan State athletic director Bill Beekman released a statement explaining that the 2021 game will be played in East Lansing. Beekman noted that “playing this year’s game at Michigan provides us with a drivable road game on our schedule, which will provide some cost containment.”

