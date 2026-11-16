The Michigan State Spartans already have one marquee victory on the season. They defeated the Duke Blue Devils 79-73 on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at the United Center in Chicago. At the time this happened, Michigan State was ranked fifth and Duke was ranked second.

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Michigan State AP Poll Jump Came With First-Place Votes

With the new AP Top 25 poll released on Monday, the Spartans jumped up from No. 5 to No. 2 in the country. Three voters put Michigan State at the top of their ballots, while Florida kept the No. 1 spot with 56 first-place votes. As for Duke, they drop from No. 2 to No. 5 in the nation.

Jeremy Fears Jr. drove the win over the Blue Devils with 18 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds. This Michigan State team could very well be Tom Izzo’s best team since they went to the Final Four in 2019.

Nov 10, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo gestures to his team against the Duke Blue Devils during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Michigan State Spartans have another challenge ahead against the Tennessee Volunteers

The Spartans will have another huge test against the No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers on the road on Tuesday, Nov. 17. Tip-off for that game will be at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Michigan State will also face the Detroit Mercy Titans on Saturday, Nov. 21 with tip-off scheduled for noon ET on BTN.

Michigan State will need to win both games if they want to stay undefeated. They are 4-0 on the season. The only team that is ranked ahead of them at the moment is the Florida Gators at No. 1, and the Gators are also 4-0 on the season.