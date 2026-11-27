Tom Izzo and Michigan State beat Arkansas 70-67 on Thanksgiving Day at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. The Spartans had forward Jordan Scott return after missing their last game against Detroit Mercy and being questionable to start before game time, per reporter Chris Solari. Scott had 15 points and went six for 10 from the field. He also led the team on the defensive end with four blocks and eight rebounds.

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The Good: Jeremy Fears Jr. Overcomes Early Mistakes

Guard Jeremy Fears Jr. struggled to begin the game. He had three turnovers in the first few minutes, and Tom Izzo even sat him after a costly fourth turnover near the end of the first half. However, he bounced back in the second half and led the Spartans with 20 points while dishing out 10 assists. He also fixed his turnover issue, only giving up the ball once in the second half.

Kur Teng Continues To Have Impact

Guard Kur Teng continued his improved shooting form after his 24-point game against Detroit Mercy. Teng led the bench with nine points and went three for four from the field, with all of his makes coming from beyond the arc. He was also active on the boards, grabbing a season-high five rebounds. He was the only Spartan off the bench to play 20 minutes.

The Bad: Jasiah Jervis Goes Cold Again

Guard Jasiah Jervis had his first game as a Spartan without scoring. He went 0-for-5 from the field and had two turnovers. It was also the first game he played under 20 minutes as Izzo decided to close the game with Kur Teng. It’s the second game of the year that Jervis hasn’t made a field goal, after he went zero for 10 against Tennessee. Jervis has been seen as a big part of the Spartans’ offense, but he’s struggled with inconsistency during his freshman season.

The Intriguing: Izzo Changes Up Three-Point Aggression

Tom Izzo changed up his team’s offensive game plan this game. The Spartans entered the game averaging 24 three-point attempts per game; however, against Arkansas they attempted 12. Michigan State opted for more inside presence, scoring 38 points in the paint. The Spartans also weren’t struggling from distance as they made eight of their attempts.

What’s Next for Michigan State After Arkansas

Tom Izzo and his team will now have almost a week of rest before they start their Big Ten schedule, hosting Minnesota on Dec. 2.