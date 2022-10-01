Michigan State at Maryland: How to watch, listen to, and stream

Michigan State at Maryland

On Saturday, the Michigan State Spartans will look to bounce back from an embarrassing loss to Minnesota when they hit the road to take on a solid Maryland team.

Following their loss to Minnesota, Spartans head coach Mel Tucker was clearly not happy.

“We’re not good enough on either side of the ball…We have to get stops on defense,” Tucker said. “We were terrible on third down today, defensively. We get these teams in third-and-long, and we have to get off the field. We’re not tackling well enough; too many low tackles, yards after contact, and yards after the catch.

“We’re not getting enough pressure on the quarterback. It’s too easy for the quarterback, and all of a sudden, we have to play tighter in coverage, but the rush and coverage hasn’t worked together.”

“I just had a talk with some of the staff,” Tucker said. “I’ve got some ideas. I’ve been down this road before. We’ll take a look at it after we watch the film.”

“We’re looking at the scheme, and we’re looking at the players,” Tucker added. “We’re going to have to find out what we can do with the players we have out there.”

How can you watch, listen to, and stream Michigan State at Maryland?

What: Michigan State at Maryland

When: Saturday at 3:35 p.m. ET

Where: College Park, Maryland

TV: FS1

Online streaming: fuboTV, YouTube TV

How to listen: WJR-AM 760 Detroit; WJIM-AM 1240/WMMQ-FM 94.9 Lansing; 22 other Michigan-based affiliates listed on MSUSpartans.com

Odds: Maryland -7.5 (Via BetMGM)

MSU Game Prediction

Last week, I predicted Michigan State to bounce back after a tough loss at Washington, but Mel Tucker did not have his team remotely ready to play against Minnesota, and the Golden Gophers embarrassed them on their home turf.

The phrase ‘Tuck Comin” has quickly switched to “Tuck Sweatin” and until the Spartans show me some sign of life, I will not be picking them to win against even an average team.

MICHIGAN STATE 20

MARYLAND 30 (-7.5)

