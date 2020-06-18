Michigan State athlete tests positive for COVID-19

According to Michigan State University, one student athlete has tested positive for COVID-19.

From 247Sports:

A single Michigan State athlete has tested positive for COVID-19 upon returning to East Lansing this week, MSU announced on Thursday. That student-athlete was the only positive result among the 124 who were tested Monday, MSU said.

The athlete who tested positive will be isolated for 10-14 days. Throughout the quarantine period, MSU will provide daily check-ins with the training staff and “additional services provided as directed by the medical and administrative staffs.” The university will make housing accommodations based upon prior living arrangements and whether the student-athlete lives with others.

No MSU athletics employees tested positive Monday, per MSU. One current student-athlete tested positive at home last week and has not yet reported to campus. That person will remain at home until fully recovered, MSU said.

Michigan State announces that one student-athlete tested positive for COVID-19 upon returning to campus. A total of 124 student-athletes were tested June 15. One other student-athlete tested positive at home and did not return. No staff members tested positive. Full statement: pic.twitter.com/xPBUQpgR6h — Colton Pouncy (@colton_pouncy) June 18, 2020