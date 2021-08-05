Michigan State athletic director Bill Beekman resigns

In surprising news, Michigan State athletic director Bill Beekman is resigning from his position with the Spartans.

From Detroit Free Press:

Bill Beekman is resigning as athletic director but will remain in the post in an interim capacity as the school conducts a national search for his replacement, sources confirmed to the Free Press on Thursday afternoon.

A date for Beekman’s departure has not been set, according to another source.

