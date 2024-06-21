Michigan State Athletics: 2023-24 All-Sports Awards Winners Announced





Michigan State Athletics Announces 2023-24 All-Sports Awards Winners

Michigan State Athletics recognized standout athletes with its 2023-24 All-Sports Awards, highlighting excellence and impact across the university’s sports programs. The prestigious honors, decided by a panel of administrators and athletic department staffers, celebrating standout performances and contributions from the university’s top athletes.

Key Award Winners

The George Alderton Male Athlete of the Year was a shared honor this year, earned by Heath Baldwin of the men’s track and field program and tennis player Ozan Baris. Heath Baldwin, a native of Kalamazoo, broke five school records, earned first-team All-America credentials, and finished as the runner-up at the NCAA Indoor Championships. Ozan Baris became the first Spartan men’s tennis player to receive the school’s top athletic honor. Hailing from nearby Okemos, Baris was named first-team All-Big Ten and Big Ten Player of the Year for his 14-3 regular-season singles record, and he also went 12-6 in doubles play. Baris finished his season ranked No. 5 in the final ITA singles rankings, a program record, and became the Spartans’ first two-time All-American.

The George Alderton Female Athlete of the Year award was given to Skyla Schulte of the gymnastics team.

Additional Awards

Other notable awards and recipients include:



Chester Brewer Leadership Award: Nash Nienhuis, men’s ice hockey

This award is presented to a graduating senior for distinguished performance in athletics and scholarship and for possessing a high degree of leadership qualities and skill.

Dr. James Feurig Achievement and Service Award: Ashley Harlock, field hockey

Presented to a male or female graduating senior involved in athletics as a competitor or in a supporting role. The recipient should carry a minimum grade-point average of 3.0 or better and, in addition to athletic and academic success, demonstrate involvement in school/campus and community activities.

Big Ten Conference Medal of Honor – Male: Jack Frank, baseball

Awarded to a male and female student-athlete at each conference institution for outstanding athletic and academic achievement.

Big Ten Conference Medal of Honor – Female: Justina Gaynor, women’s soccer

These awards honor Michigan State’s student-athletes’ athletic prowess, academic achievements, and leadership qualities, showcasing their dedication both on and off the field.