Michigan State Basketball Announces 2024-25 Season Opener

Mark Your Calendars: Michigan State Basketball to Face Niagara to Kick Off New Season
The Michigan State Basketball team has announced its first game for the 2024-25 season. The Spartans will face Niagara from the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference on Nov. 7.
The upcoming season opener aims to set a strong tone after last year’s surprising defeat by James Madison. Head coach Tom Izzo will be looking to initiate the season on a positive note with what is expected to be a more favorable match-up.
The schedule announcement was shared on the official Michigan State Men’s Basketball Twitter account.