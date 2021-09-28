Michigan State Basketball announces team captains for 2021-22 season

The 2021-22 college basketball season will be here before you know it and the Michigan State Spartans have already begun making their preparations for their upcoming campaign.

On Tuesday, the Spartans announced their team captains for the 2021-22 season, and Gabe Brown and Malik Hall got the honors.

