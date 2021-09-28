NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament-Second Round-Kansas vs Michigan State

Michigan State Basketball announces team captains for 2021-22 season

by

The 2021-22 college basketball season will be here before you know it and the Michigan State Spartans have already begun making their preparations for their upcoming campaign.

On Tuesday, the Spartans announced their team captains for the 2021-22 season, and Gabe Brown and Malik Hall got the honors.

Nation, do you think the Spartans will compete for a Big Ten title in 2021-22?

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.