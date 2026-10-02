Izzo Opens Spartans Preseason With a New Frontcourt

Tom Izzo and Michigan State basketball open the exhibition season Friday night against the Incarnate Word Cardinals, the first of three preseason games and the night the IZZONE campout takes over Munn Field.

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What To Expect: New Frontcourt Starters

With Carson Cooper signing a two-way contract with the Memphis Grizzlies, and Jaxon Kohler using his newfound fifth year to play for BYU, the Spartans will bring out a new starting frontcourt. Charlotte 49ers transfer Anton Bonke is expected to take over as starting center and looks to stretch the floor; he shot 34.2% from three on 1.1 attempts per game last season.

Sophomore Cam Ward is expected to take the starting job once the regular season starts, but will sit out against Incarnate Word with a sprained ankle that he picked up in practice. Jesse McCulloch is expected to step in for the injured Ward; it will be McCulloch’s first start as a Spartan after coming off the bench in 28 games last season.

Izzo Lineup Testing

Izzo will likely run many different lineup rotations. While the starters will still get the bulk of playing time, their shifts together on the court will likely be short. This will likely cause the Spartans to struggle offensively, giving the Cardinals a chance to keep the game competitive. It could be like the Spartans’ first exhibition game last year against Bowling Green, when they won 75-66 after scoring just 27 points in the second half.

The Spartans’ guard rotation will need to be figured out early in the season with two newcomers. With Jeremy Fears Jr. returning after almost leaving for the NBA draft this past offseason, and Jordan Scott expected back in the starting lineup, the starters are set, but the bench has competition. Izzo will need to decide who to trust among the returning Kur Teng, freshman Jasiah Jervis, and Carlos Medlock Jr.

A Rowdy Student Section

The game takes place during the IZZONE campout festivities, standing in for Michigan State Madness, the preseason event that introduces both the men’s and women’s teams. MSU athletics spokesperson Matt Larson told The State News that this is the first year the NCAA has allowed three exhibition contests, so the school paired the campout with the exhibition instead. The women’s team will still be introduced at halftime of the men’s game, and the campout follows at Munn Field once Breslin empties. If the student line to register for a tent spot is a precursor to the game, then the seats will be packed and ready for basketball to start back up in East Lansing.

T-shirt pickup and campsite registration going on now!



Gonna be a great day tomorrow w/ @ThisistheIZZONE 🏀 ⛺ pic.twitter.com/mV6fPn04i5 — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) October 1, 2026

How to Watch Michigan State Basketball vs. Incarnate Word

Matchup: Incarnate Word Cardinals at Michigan State Spartans (exhibition)

Incarnate Word Cardinals at Michigan State Spartans (exhibition) Tipoff: Friday, Oct. 2, 7 p.m. ET

Friday, Oct. 2, 7 p.m. ET Where: Breslin Center, East Lansing

Breslin Center, East Lansing Stream: B1G+ (subscription required)

B1G+ (subscription required) TV: None announced

None announced Tickets: IZZONE members and season-ticket holders only, with no single-game tickets on sale

Our Take

Tom Izzo and the team will still take the game seriously, despite the weaker opponent and the festivities around it. The offense will likely struggle if Izzo runs short rotations, keeping players fresh and not running them out of energy in the first exhibition game of the season.

Our Prediction

The Spartans will still win easily, though the score might reflect a game that was closer than it felt. Izzo will still have his guys focus on defense, causing a slow, grinding game with big pops on fast breaks off turnovers. The offense is also looking to run a tweaked system with Bonke potentially stretching beyond the arc at the five position.

Our Pick: Michigan State 77-62