Michigan State Basketball Reveals 2025-26 Roster

First look at the new squad and the numbers they’ll wear

Michigan State basketball has officially released its 2025-26 men’s roster and corresponding jersey numbers, giving fans an early glimpse of how Tom Izzo’s newest lineup is shaping up.

Among the newcomers, Cam Ward will suit up in No. 3, Jordan Scott takes No. 6, Kaleb Glenn gets No. 8, Trey Fort is assigned No. 9, Denham Wojcik wears No. 10, and Divine Ugochukwu rounds things out with No. 99.

Kaleb Glenn Sidelined for the Season

Unfortunately, Kaleb Glenn will miss the entire season after suffering a significant injury during offseason training. The Louisville transfer was expected to bring immediate impact, but now MSU will need to adjust its frontcourt rotation early.

While Glenn’s absence is a blow, the Spartans do return a solid core of veterans who’ve kept their jersey numbers from last season. That continuity could help Michigan State navigate early challenges as the new pieces settle in.

Exhibition Game Set for October

Michigan State is scheduled to take the floor for the first time on October 28 in an exhibition matchup against UConn, a strong early test before the regular season tips off in November. It’s a chance for fans to see how the new faces mesh in live action.

With expectations always high in East Lansing, this year’s roster blends experience with potential. The question now is how fast the chemistry can come together.

Click here to check out the full roster- MSU Basketball

Going Deeper

Reference Links: