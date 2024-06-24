in MSU

Michigan State Basketball to Host Oakland University At Little Caesars Arena

170 Views


Michigan State Basketball to Play Oakland at Little Caesars Arena This Coming December

Michigan State Basketball will face Oakland University at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Dec. 17, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. The Spartans, boasting an unblemished 22-0 record against the Golden Grizzlies, will look to extend their streak in this neutral-site matchup.

Recent History Between the Teams

Last season, Michigan State basketball claimed an easy 79-62 victory over Oakland at Breslin Center. The previous year, they secured a notable win at Little Caesars Arena against then-No. 6 Baylor.

Oakland’s Impressive Season

Oakland ended last season with a 24-12 record, highlighted by an upset over Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament’s first round before falling to North Carolina State in the round of 32. Conversely, Michigan State finished 20-15, exiting in the NCAA Tournament’s second round after a loss to North Carolina.

Michigan State Football Michigan State Basketball

Adjusting to Key Departures

The Michigan State basketball team will be adjusting to the departure of several key players, including Malik Hall, Tyson Walker, AJ Hoggard, and Mady Sissoko. Hall and Walker exhausted their eligibility, while Hoggard transferred to Vanderbilt and Sissoko to Cal.

Tom Izzo’s Optimistic Outlook

Coach Tom Izzo, preparing for his 30th season, remains optimistic: “Having the rest of my core back is important to me, and now those guys gotta get better, and that’ll be what’s interesting. … So we got everybody back. I love the chemistry. As we start working out with them more, I’ll tell you whether I love the production.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Written by W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Christen Harper Jared Goff Penei Sewell Netflix Quarterback Jared Goff Shells Out Millions to Buy the House Next Door… Because He Can

Jared Goff and SI Model Christen Harper Get Married
Isaiah Buggs Detroit Lions Isaiah Buggs' cryptic message Isaiah Buggs explains cryptic message Dan Campbell makes decision on Isaiah Buggs Isaiah Buggs reveals future with Detroit Lions

Ex-Lions DT Isaiah Buggs Released by Chiefs Following Arrests