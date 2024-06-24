Michigan State Basketball to Host Oakland University At Little Caesars Arena





Michigan State Basketball to Play Oakland at Little Caesars Arena This Coming December

Michigan State Basketball will face Oakland University at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Dec. 17, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. The Spartans, boasting an unblemished 22-0 record against the Golden Grizzlies, will look to extend their streak in this neutral-site matchup.

Recent History Between the Teams

Last season, Michigan State basketball claimed an easy 79-62 victory over Oakland at Breslin Center. The previous year, they secured a notable win at Little Caesars Arena against then-No. 6 Baylor.

Oakland’s Impressive Season

Oakland ended last season with a 24-12 record, highlighted by an upset over Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament’s first round before falling to North Carolina State in the round of 32. Conversely, Michigan State finished 20-15, exiting in the NCAA Tournament’s second round after a loss to North Carolina.

Adjusting to Key Departures

The Michigan State basketball team will be adjusting to the departure of several key players, including Malik Hall, Tyson Walker, AJ Hoggard, and Mady Sissoko. Hall and Walker exhausted their eligibility, while Hoggard transferred to Vanderbilt and Sissoko to Cal.

Tom Izzo’s Optimistic Outlook

Coach Tom Izzo, preparing for his 30th season, remains optimistic: “Having the rest of my core back is important to me, and now those guys gotta get better, and that’ll be what’s interesting. … So we got everybody back. I love the chemistry. As we start working out with them more, I’ll tell you whether I love the production.”