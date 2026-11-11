Tom Izzo and Michigan State beat Duke 79-73 at the State Farm Champions Classic in Chicago, as guard Jeremy Fears Jr. led the team with 18 points and 11 assists. The No. 5 Spartans did it with defense, holding the No. 2 Blue Devils to 33 percent from the field and 24 percent from 3-point range, blocking eight shots and leading 34-25 at the break.

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Last December, Michigan State hosted the Blue Devils in East Lansing, where they lost 66-60. Fears Jr. could not buy a basket that night, scoring just 6 points and going 0-for-10 from the field even as he handed out 13 assists. This game, he lived up to his high preseason expectations, leading MSU to a win over the No. 2 team in the AP poll.

The Good: Cam Ward Leads The Bench Unit

Forward Cam Ward led the scoring off the bench with 14 points, the second-highest scoring mark of his career, behind only the 18 he put up against Arkansas last November. Ward went 5-for-7 from the field, and he needed to be efficient as the rest of the bench went 6-for-19 from the floor. Ward’s scoring rise comes as a surprise, as he had zero points in the Spartans’ previous game against Toledo.

Jordan Scott Has Career Defensive Game

Forward Jordan Scott had his quietest offensive night of the season, finishing with 5 points on 2-for-7 shooting after scoring 11 and 12 in the first two games. Despite his struggles on offense, he led the Spartans on defense, setting a new career high with six blocks after never getting more than two in a game last season. He also had two steals, giving him a steal in every game this season. Scott led the Spartans in rebounds as well, grabbing nine boards all on the defensive end. The Spartans will want Scott to keep up his defensive play while refinding his shot to elevate his game.

The Bad: Kaleb Glenn Unable To Find His Shot

After looking solid in the first two games of the season, forward Kaleb Glenn couldn’t get his shot to go against Duke. He had three points but went 0-for-5 from the field, with all of his points coming from free throws. Glenn didn’t add much beyond his few points, as he only grabbed one rebound. Glenn will need to provide more work outside of his scoring, on nights he’s not hitting, if he wants to play over eight minutes.

The Intriguing: Jesse McCulloch Favored With Anton Bonke Limited

Center Anton Bonke got the start again but only played 13 minutes as he dealt with foul trouble, picking up four. In his limited action, Bonke struggled to make an impact, with two points and grabbing only one rebound. Izzo decided to go with forward Jesse McCulloch at center for a majority of the game, as he played 22 minutes, his most this season. McCulloch wasn’t eye-popping in his minutes, but provided seven points and grabbed three rebounds. Center Ethan Taylor would’ve likely had a bigger role with Bonke in foul trouble, but also found himself on the bench after he picked up three fouls in eight minutes of action.

Tom Izzo and his squad will have a few days of rest before hosting the reigning Missouri Valley Conference tournament champions, the Northern Iowa Panthers, on Friday at 7 p.m. ET on FS1.