Michigan State’s New Uniform Comes With a Bizarre Warning

Michigan State will roll into Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday with a new look. If you’re the superstitious type, however, the Spartans’ uniform choice comes with a rather uncomfortable warning.

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Michigan State revealed a black-white-black combination for its road matchup against Wisconsin, pairing black helmets and pants with its traditional white road jersey. The combination looks sharp, but recent history involving black in Michigan State’s uniforms has produced something the Spartans would probably prefer not to repeat.

Michigan State’s Black Uniform History Is Weird

According to the report detailing Michigan State’s uniform reveal, the Spartans have allowed at least 40 points every time they’ve incorporated black into their recent football uniforms. Obviously, jersey colors don’t tackle anybody, but that is still one bizarre trend to carry into Madison.

The most memorable example came against Boston College in September 2025. Michigan State wore black jerseys that night and escaped with a wild 42-40 double-overtime victory, meaning the Spartans survived despite surrendering 390 passing yards and four touchdowns through the air.

That game at least ended with Michigan State celebrating. A repeat of the defensive portion of that performance against Wisconsin would be considerably less amusing for Pat Fitzgerald.

Spartans Can’t Afford Another Defensive Collapse

Michigan State enters Saturday needing something much more important than a new uniform combination. The Spartans have dropped two straight games after opening the Fitzgerald era 2-0, including a 31-13 home loss to Nebraska that exposed problems on both sides of the football.

The timing makes the 40-point uniform oddity even more entertaining, or terrifying, depending on your level of superstition. Michigan State has scored only 23 total points during its two-game losing streak, so getting dragged into another shootout is probably not high on Fitzgerald’s game plan.

Wisconsin presents enough problems without adding imaginary uniform demons to the equation. The Badgers are coming off a comeback victory over No. 13 Penn State, while Michigan State heads into Madison trying to prove that its 2-0 start was more than an early-season tease.

Concern surrounding the Spartans has already grown considerably after consecutive double-digit losses. One recent discussion even raised the possibility of Michigan State finishing with only three wins, which makes Saturday an important opportunity to change the direction of the conversation.

Uniforms Don’t Decide Games — But This Is Still Strange

There is, of course, no football explanation for Michigan State allowing 40-plus points while wearing black. A helmet cannot miss a tackle, pants can’t blow a coverage, and Nike has yet to manufacture a jersey capable of surrendering a third-and-18 conversion.

Still, sports fans don’t need much encouragement when it comes to weird trends. If something bizarre happens two or three times, it becomes a coincidence; give it a few more appearances and suddenly everyone starts using the word “curse.”

Michigan State would gladly make this one disappear Saturday afternoon. A strong defensive performance in Madison would turn the black-white-black combination into nothing more than a slick road uniform.

If Wisconsin somehow hangs 40 on the Spartans, though, somebody in East Lansing might want to hide the black pants for a while.