Michigan State catches huge break for Peach Bowl game vs. Pittsburgh

Earlier on Thursday, Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III announced that he will not be playing in the Peach Bowl against Pittsburgh because he has decided to enter the 2022 NFL Draft.

That’s the bad news for the Spartans.

The good news for Michigan State is that Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett has also announced that he too is skipping the Peach Bowl to start prepping for the draft.

The Peach Bowl just went from a fun matchup between two of the top players in the country to a real dud.

