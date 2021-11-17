Michigan State coach Mel Tucker dunks on Wolverines once again

Michigan State Spartans head coach Mel Tucker is certainly riding high right now, having led his team so far to a pristine 9-1 record and exceeding every possible expectation that was in place since his arrival in East Lansing last year.

And of course, he’s got two straight victories over the University of Michigan, the first coach in Spartans history to win his first two matchups against the historic rival from Ann Arbor.

While speaking tonight to media members after the release of the latest college football playoff rankings, he made sure the Wolverines – or as he described them, “the school down the road”, knows who has the Paul Bunyan Trophy.

““I think it’s important,” Tucker said when speaking of head to head matchups. “That’s why you play the games, right? We got it done against the school down the road at our place and I think that means something.”

Of course, a major part of the success that the Spartans are enjoying this year is thanks to Kenneth Walker III, who has firmly etched himself into the Heisman Trophy talks.

“He’s special,” Tucker said of Walker. “He’s as good as I’ve been around. From a talent perspective, I can’t say that I’ve been around a player that’s better than K9.”

The Spartans will put their record to the test this weekend when they play the Ohio State Buckeyes.

