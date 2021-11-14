Michigan State coach Mel Tucker points to mental toughness of his players

The Michigan State Spartans bounced back from their disappointing setback last week against Purdue, taking down Maryland at Spartan Stadium this afternoon by a 40-21 final score.

Both Payton Thorne and Kenneth Walker III enjoyed strong afternoons for the Spartans, who improved to 9-1 in 2021. And head coach Mel Tucker was quick to praise the effort of his players.

“I have a lot of respect for our players and I admire how they approach these games and how hard they play,” Tucker said in his post game presser. “It was a relentless effort.”

“We had confidence to get the job done, we went in there and played with a lot of effort and toughness, mental and physical toughness,” he explained. “That’s what it takes.”

For Michigan State, it was about making sure that the preparation they put in during the week wouldn’t let them down.

“It was Monday thru Friday preparation,” he explained. “The players really stepped up and did a lot of extra work in the evening, between classes, just preparing for the game and making sure we knew what to do, how to do it.”

The Spartans will take on the Buckeyes next week in Columbus.

– – Quotes via Chris Solari Link – –