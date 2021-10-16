Michigan State coach Mel Tucker speaks following perfect 7-0 start

The Michigan State Spartans are a perfect 7-0 in 2021 following today’s 20-15 victory over the Indiana Hoosiers in Bloomington. It wasn’t the prettiest of wins, as Heisman Trophy candidate Kenneth Walker III was held to just 84 yards on 22 carries, while QB Payton Thorne didn’t have his best afternoon. Meanwhile, Michigan State was forced to punt on their first six possessions.

However, Matt Coghlin’s 51-yard field goal and a subsequent 12 yard touchdown pass from Thorne to Tyler Hunt provided all the offense that the Spartans needed to hold on for the win.

It was an important road experience for the Spartans for head coach Mel Tucker, who preached patience to his team during halftime.





<noscript><iframe style="width: 600px; height: 400px;" src="https://detroitsportsnation.com/wp-admin/admin-ajax.php?action=ai_ajax&block=16&referrer=&cookie_check=1&rnd=9604509236" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" frameborder="0" scrolling="no"></noscript>