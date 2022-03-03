Michigan State coach Tom Izzo calls out Ohio State crowd after loss

Another game, another loss for the Michigan State Spartans.

They were felled tonight in Columbus by the No. 23 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes at Value City Arena, continuing their late-season slide thanks to 18 points from Ohio State’s Joey Brunk, who earned several serenades from the home crowd of “MVP”.

A visibly frustrated head coach Tom Izzo made his feelings clear in his post-game press conference, stating that there was only one emotion that he was feeling after the latest setback and once again called out his players as he’s done recently.

“I’m angry with how we played,” he said. “We didn’t get very good play out of key guys.”

“What beat us was their point guard and their center,” he continued. “I thought that was the big difference in the game. Wheeler ends up hitting four 3’s in the first half. He gets 18 and Brunk gets 18 and that was the game.”

Izzo, who had recruited Brunk, said that he never believed that he’d be able to perform the way he did tonight.

“I never thought in a million years Joey Brunk,” he said. “I recruited Joey. He’s a great kid. I guess I could have doubled him, but if you have to double a guy averaging 1.3 points….”

Izzo also had some choice words for the home crowd in Columbus, which wasn’t up to the standard that he was expecting.

“I would say one thing about this place: I was disappointed in their fans,” he said. “I thought the way his team has played and how hard they play, this place should be rocking and packed. I can say that because I can and I believe it.”

The closest that the Spartans would get back into the game was after a pair of free throws from Tyson Walker cut the deficit to 11 in the second half.

The Spartans were led with 13 points from Gabe Brown, while Marcus Bingham Jr. added 11. They and the rest of their teammates will have to regroup as they head back to East Lansing for the regular-season finale on Sunday against Maryland.

– – Quotes via Adam Jardy Link – –