Michigan State coach Tom Izzo condemns situation between Michigan and Wisconsin

Following yesterday afternoon’s game on the hardwood between the Michigan Wolverines and the Wisconsin Badgers ﻿that saw Michigan fall to a disappointing 14-11 mark on the season, a melee broke out after head coach Juwan Howard erupted in fury and threw an attempted punch that connected with a Wisconsin assistant coach’s head.

Several players got in on the action, including Michigan’s Moussa Diabate and Terrance Williams before the two sides were ultimately separated. Howard would then double down on his actions in the post-game press conference, saying that he needed to protect himself while refusing to apologize.

And now, Howard’s in-state rival Tom Izzo has offered his reactions.

“I don’t want to get into it, but I have to answer something on it,” he said.

“It was bad for college basketball,” he continued. “It was a scary situation. I just hope everybody learns from it and gets better…but there’s still a right and wrong in this whole thing.”

