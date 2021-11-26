Michigan State coach Tom Izzo discusses need for adjustments after latest loss

The Michigan State Spartans (5-2) once again got the short end of the stick, falling Friday’s Battle 4 Atlantis title game at Paradise Island resort in Nassau, Bahamas to the Baylor Bears by a 75-58 final score.

The Spartans saw their five point lead in the first half evaporate, as they only made seven shots from the floor in the game’s second half while watching Baylor begin with a 14-2 run.

It was senior Gabe Brown leading the way for Michigan State with 13 points, five boards and two assists, while Jaden Akins scored a career high 12 points.

For head coach Tom Izzo, there needs to be some maintenance with his team’s turnovers, of which they committed nine in the first half leading to 10 points on the board for the Bears.

“We are making some progress. We’re gonna leave here feeling really good about a lot of things,” MSU coach Tom Izzo said. “But I haven’t felt good about our turnovers since the season started, so we’re gonna have to look at making some adjustments there. And we will.”

They return home for a matchup against Louisville on Wednesday in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge at Breslin Center in East Lansing.

