Michigan State coach Tom Izzo laments ‘dumb shots’ in season-opening loss

Well, stop us if you’ve heard this one before.

The Michigan State Spartans have dropped their opening game of the season, losing 87-74 to the Kansas Jayhawks at Breslin Center in East Lansing. A 9-1 run by the visiting Jayhawks at the end of the first half ultimately did Michigan State in, as they weren’t able mount a comeback.

For head coach Tom Izzo, his team was victimized by their own lack of execution.

He stated that every time the Spartans made a run, “we took a dumb shot or made an ill-advised play.” He also added that the Kansas guards “did a number on ours.”

Of course, the 16 turnovers didn’t do them any favors.

Michigan State was led offensively by Julius Marble II (13 points), Marcus Bingham Jr. (10 points), Gabe Brown (10 points), and Joey Hauser (eight points), while true freshman Max Christie roistered nine points.

“I’m not totally disappointed,” Izzo said. “I thought there were some positive things we can build on. I was a little surprised of the free throw shooting.”

Of course, Izzo earned himself a technical foul after arguing with the officials that Mitch Lightfoot should have gotten a foul on his block. However, it didn’t go his way, and the subsequent free throw increased the Jayhawks lead to double digits.

This is the block that was ruled not a foul. Tom Izzo protested and was given a technical. What call would you make? pic.twitter.com/Yk5G9ZdQ1W — Bet The Hoops (@betthehoops) November 10, 2021

He stated that it “was probably a turning point, but I thought it was identical to a play earlier.”

Izzo and the Spartans will now turn their attention to the Western Michigan Broncos, who visit East Lansing this Friday.

– – Quote via Chris Solari Link – –