Michigan State defensive end threatens transfer in now-deleted tweet

New Michigan State Spartans head coach Mel Tucker is already making his impression on the program, making the choice not to retain several assistant coaches from the Mark Dantonio era.

Senior defensive end Jacub Panasiuk, however, is hoping that one particular coach is retained.

Senior defensive end took to Twitter and sent out a message (since deleted) that read, “I can promise you one thing, if Coach Bullough is gone, I’m gone.”

Defensive ends coach Chuck Bullough has spent two years at his position after a five-year NFL career as well as a tenure as a star linebacker for the Spartans.