Michigan State defensive lineman leaves program following win over Pittsburgh

On Thursday night, the Michigan State Spartans stormed back for a 31-21 win over Pittsburgh in the Peach Bowl.
A day later, Spartans DL Kyle King took to Twitter to thank Spartan Nation and to announce that he is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.
King got some playing time at DT for the Spartans in 2021, including getting a pressure on Michigan State’s game-ending interception in the Peach Bowl.
Thank you Spartan nation💚. Next Stop_______ pic.twitter.com/naezl3pyp8
— Kyle King (@Kyleking5454) January 1, 2022
