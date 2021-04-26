Michigan State DL DeAri Todd is latest to enter NCAA transfer portal

According to a report from Matt Charboneau, Michigan State senior DL DeAri Todd is the latest Spartan to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Todd becomes the fifth player since Saturday to announce he is leaving the Michigan State football program.

Todd was a 3-star player and No. 68 ranked SDE rusher coming out of high school, according to 247 Sports.

