Michigan State drops again in latest AP College Basketball Top 25 poll

The latest Associated Press College Basketball Top 25 poll has been released and there is a new No. 1.

As you can see below, Gonzaga is back at No. 1 one after Auburn suffered an overtime loss this week.

Michigan State dropped for a third week in a row as they come in at No. 19 in this week’s poll.

RANK TEAM PV RANK CONFERENCE POINTS
1
Gonzaga (21-2) 2 West Coast 1,496 (56)
2
Auburn (23-2) 1 Southeastern 1,413 (4)
3
Arizona (22-2) 4 Pacific 12 1,370
4
Kentucky (21-4) 5 Southeastern 1,350
5
Purdue (22-4) 3 Big Ten 1,163
6
Kansas (20-4) 8 Big 12 1,151
7
Baylor (21-4) 10 Big 12 1,148
8
Providence (21-2) 11 Big East 1,093
9
Duke (21-4) 7 Atlantic Coast 1,073
10
Villanova (19-6) 15 Big East 911
11
Texas Tech (19-6) 9 Big 12 858
12
Illinois (18-6) 13 Big Ten 778
13
UCLA (17-5) 12 Pacific 12 711
14
Houston (20-4) 6 American Athletic 700
15
Wisconsin (19-5) 14 Big Ten 631
16
Tennessee (18-6) 19 Southeastern 595
17
USC (21-4) 21 Pacific 12 554
18
Ohio State (15-6) 16 Big Ten 503
19
Michigan State (18-6) 17 Big Ten 485
20
Texas (18-7) 20 Big 12 410
21
Murray State (24-2) 23 Ohio Valley 290
22
Wyoming (21-3) Mountain West 190
23
Arkansas (19-6) Southeastern 158
24
Connecticut (17-7) 24 Big East 112
25
Alabama (16-9) Southeastern 80
Others receiving votes:

Marquette 77, Xavier 51, Colorado State 29, Saint Mary’s 22, LSU 18, Iowa 17, Notre Dame 17, SMU 14, Rutgers 10, Virginia 4, Miami (FL) 3, Boise State 3, Toledo 3, South Dakota State 3, Belmont 2, San Francisco 2, Vermont 1, Wake Forest 1

