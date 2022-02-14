Michigan State drops again in latest AP College Basketball Top 25 poll

The latest Associated Press College Basketball Top 25 poll has been released and there is a new No. 1.
As you can see below, Gonzaga is back at No. 1 one after Auburn suffered an overtime loss this week.
Michigan State dropped for a third week in a row as they come in at No. 19 in this week’s poll.
|RANK
|TEAM
|PV RANK
|POINTS
|1
|
|Gonzaga (21-2)
|2
|1,496 (56)
|2
|
|Auburn (23-2)
|1
|1,413 (4)
|3
|
|Arizona (22-2)
|4
|1,370
|
|4
|
|Kentucky (21-4)
|5
|1,350
|5
|
|Purdue (22-4)
|3
|1,163
|6
|
|Kansas (20-4)
|8
|1,151
|7
|
|Baylor (21-4)
|10
|1,148
|8
|
|Providence (21-2)
|11
|1,093
|9
|
|Duke (21-4)
|7
|1,073
|10
|
|Villanova (19-6)
|15
|911
|
|11
|
|Texas Tech (19-6)
|9
|858
|12
|
|Illinois (18-6)
|13
|778
|13
|
|UCLA (17-5)
|12
|711
|14
|
|Houston (20-4)
|6
|700
|15
|
|Wisconsin (19-5)
|14
|631
|16
|
|Tennessee (18-6)
|19
|595
|17
|
|USC (21-4)
|21
|554
|
|18
|
|Ohio State (15-6)
|16
|503
|19
|
|Michigan State (18-6)
|17
|485
|20
|
|Texas (18-7)
|20
|410
|21
|
|Murray State (24-2)
|23
|290
|22
|
|Wyoming (21-3)
|190
|23
|
|Arkansas (19-6)
|158
|24
|
|Connecticut (17-7)
|24
|112
|
|25
|
|Alabama (16-9)
|80
Marquette 77, Xavier 51, Colorado State 29, Saint Mary’s 22, LSU 18, Iowa 17, Notre Dame 17, SMU 14, Rutgers 10, Virginia 4, Miami (FL) 3, Boise State 3, Toledo 3, South Dakota State 3, Belmont 2, San Francisco 2, Vermont 1, Wake Forest 1
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings