Michigan State drops ‘One Shining Moment’ video for the 2019-2020 season

The 2020 NCAA Tournament will not happen but that does not mean we did not have a very exciting season.

This is especially true for the Michigan State Spartans and their fans as Tom Izzo led his team to a share of the Big Ten Championship?

On Monday, the Spartans dropped a One Shining Moment video which is sure to give you goosebumps.

Check it out.

A season full of moments we will 𝗻𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿 forget. #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/S1WoTvR1VD — Michigan State Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) March 16, 2020

GO GREEN!