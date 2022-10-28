Michigan State drops video to unveil uniform combo vs. Michigan

Heading into the 2022 season, many believed Michigan State would have another solid year under head coach, Mel Tucker. Well, after winning their first two games of the season, the Spartans dropped four straight, essentially ending any chance they had of winning a Big Ten Championship. That being said, MSU pulled off a double OT win over Wisconsin a week ago and you can bet they will want to ruin Michigan‘s season on Saturday night. On Thursday night, Michigan State dropped a video to unveil the uniforms they will wear against the Wolverines.

Which uniforms will Michigan State wear against Michigan?

On Thursday night, MSU took to Twitter to drop a video showing which uniforms they will wear on Saturday night against Michigan.

As you can see in the video below, the Spartans will be wearing their all-white uniform combination against Michigan.

Last year, the Spartans wore all green as they stormed back from 16 down to beat the Wolverines 37-33 in East Lansing.

That last time UM and MSU squared off at the Big House, the Spartans went with their all-white and came away with a big 27-24 Halloween win.

Nation, what is your favorite MSU uniform combo?