Michigan State Extends Offer to 2026 Florida Quarterback Michael Clayton II





On a sunny Monday, Michigan State rolled out the green carpet for Michael Clayton II, a three-star quarterback from Sanford, Florida. Standing at an impressive 6-foot-3.5 and weighing in at 200 pounds, Clayton just wrapped up his sophomore year of high school and is already making waves in the recruiting scene.

Clayton’s Michigan State Experience

Clayton’s visit to Michigan State wasn’t just about checking out the facilities—though he did plenty of that, too. It was a deep dive into what makes the Spartans tick, courtesy of offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren. From team dynamics to the intricacies of the Spartans’ playbook, Clayton got a front-row seat to it all.

During the visit, the highlight reel moment came when Lindgren extended a scholarship offer to Clayton. It was a milestone in the young quarterback’s journey and a testament to his potential on the field. Clayton, who has been turning heads with his performance, shared the exciting news on X (formerly Twitter), giving his followers a glimpse of his day with the Spartans.

While the specifics of their conversation remain under wraps, it’s clear that Michigan State is serious about Clayton. The offer from Lindgren isn’t just a nod to Clayton’s talents—it’s a signal of the Spartans’ intentions to bring fresh talent into their ranks.

So, what’s next for Clayton? Only time will tell where he’ll eventually land, but one thing is certain: Michigan State has made their interest known, and Clayton’s recruiting journey is heating up.