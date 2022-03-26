in MSU

Michigan State F Gabe Brown makes decision for 2022-23 season

According to a report, Michigan State senior F Gabe Brown has made his decision for the 2022-23 season.

Jonathan Givony of Draft Express is reporting that Brown will forgo his remaining eligibility at Michigan State and declare for the 2022 NBA Draft.

Brown will sign with agents Steve Haney and Pedro Power of Parlay Sports.

During his final season with the Spartans, Brown averaged 11.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 36 games.

