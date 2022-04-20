Michigan State F Joey Hauser takes to Twitter to reveal intentions for 2022-23

On Tuesday, news broke that Michigan State F Julius Marble had decided to leave the Spartans and enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.

A day later Spartans F Joey Hauser took to Twitter to announce that he will be returning to Michigan State for a third season.

“After talking with my family and to coach Izzo and the staff, I’ve decided that I’m going to be back with my teammates on the court next year,” Hauser said.

This is obviously great news for the Spartans and their fans.