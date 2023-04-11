Tom Izzo has to be smiling because the Michigan State basketball team is going to be stacked for the 2023-24 season. Just moments ago, Spartans forward Malik Hall took to Twitter to announce that he had decided to return to MSU for his final season. With multiple players deciding to return for another season, coupled with a very good recruiting class, Izzo's squad will be a force to be reckoned with in 2023-24.

Michigan State F Malik Hall announces decision for 2023-24

Malik Hall took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that he has made the decision to return to East Lansing for his final season.

“Michigan State has been my home for the last four years. The experience I've had during my time as a Spartan has been incredible for me and my family. I've been part of a Big Ten Championship team, played in multiple NCAA tournaments and loved playing home with the best fans in the country at the Breslin. Our Sweet Sixteen run was fun this year but, but we fell short of our own expectations. Although I battled a foot injury most of the season, I worked hard to help us be the best team we could, but I was left with a feeling of wanting more! I think Michigan State basketball has the opportunity to be very special next season and I'm really excited to announce that I will be returning for my final season!”

Bottom Line: MSU Basketball could be special next season

With Hall's decision to return for his final season, Michigan State basketball has kept another piece to what is shaping up to be a stacked team for the 2023-24 season. The combination of returning players and a strong recruiting class bodes well for Tom Izzo's squad, which is poised to be a force to be reckoned with. With Hall's dedication to the team and a hunger for more success after a Sweet Sixteen run this past season, the Spartans are on track for a potentially special season ahead.