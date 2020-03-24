40.7 F
Tuesday, March 24, 2020
MSU News

Michigan State F Xavier Tillman makes NBA decision

By Don Drysdale

On Tuesday, Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman took to Twitter to make his NBA decision. Tillman, who averaged 14.2 points and 10.6 rebounds while being named the Big Ten’s Defensive Player of the Year, announced he is leaving the Spartans to enter the 2020 NBA Draft

Tillman noted that though he is “testing the waters” he is going to keep his college eligibility just in case he is not projected to be selected high enough.

“With the support of my family and coaches I have decided to test the waters and will enter my name in the 2020 NBA Draft,” Tillman wrote. “It is important for me to gather as much information as possible before making this decision. Throughout the process I will be keeping my college eligibility.”

Nation, where do you think Tillman would be selected in the 2020 NBA Draft? Would it be wise for him to return to Michigan State for his senior season?

