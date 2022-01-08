Michigan State fans flood Twitter following breaking news to bash Juwan Howard, Michigan

Early Saturday morning, Michigan basketball took to Twitter to officially announce that today’s game against Michigan State has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Wolverines program.

Following the announcement, many Spartans’ fans flooded to Twitter to take a shot at Juwan Howard and the Wolverines for “ducking” Michigan State.

Here are some of the extremely predictable response tweets Sparty.

Woooooow! I thought Oregon was the ducks ? — ZacharyVanWormer (@ZacVanWormer) January 8, 2022

You guys will have to play us eventually — Dawson Jencks (@JencksDawson) January 8, 2022

Tough stretch of games? COVID pause! It’s the Michigan way. pic.twitter.com/qEQgnPplXY — Chris Yates (@CPY87) January 8, 2022

Bro just play while I have MSU+2. Going to be MSU-45 by the time you reschedule and they only 70% likely to cover that — jerms (@soahmabi) January 8, 2022

Change your mascot to the ducks. — Alt Country (@AltCountryMan) January 8, 2022

I bet they cancel Illinois and Purdue this week and make a miraculous recovery in time to play Maryland in Ann Arbor the week after. — Bob C (@bcampb292) January 8, 2022