Michigan State fans flood Twitter following breaking news to bash Juwan Howard, Michigan

This was a predictable response from Sparty

Early Saturday morning, Michigan basketball took to Twitter to officially announce that today’s game against Michigan State has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Wolverines program.

Following the announcement, many Spartans’ fans flooded to Twitter to take a shot at Juwan Howard and the Wolverines for “ducking” Michigan State.

Here are some of the extremely predictable response tweets Sparty.

