Michigan State fans rain boos on Mel Tucker, players during embarrassing performance

Michigan State fans rained down boos on Mel Tucker and his players

On Saturday afternoon, Michigan State had a chance to bounce back from a tough loss against Washington, and most thought head coach Mel Tucker would have his boys ready.

Those people (including myself) were VERY wrong as the Spartans came out and embarrassed themselves during a 34-7 loss to Minnesota.

During the game, Michigan State was dominated in every area as Minnesota outgained them 508 yards to 240, and that included the Golden Gophers calling off the dogs a big and the Spartans scoring a meaningless late touchdown.

Throughout the game, as Minnesota was taking it to Michigan State, Spartans fans rained boos on Mel Tucker and the players for their embarrassing performance.

The boos were especially loud in the first half as the Golden Gophers outgained the Spartans in yardage 310-45 and 19-3 in first downs.

Following Michigan State’s loss to Washington, Mel Tucker ripped himself.

“Hell yeah, I take it personal. I take it all personal,” Mel Tucker said Monday. “I remember one time … while I was at Ohio State, someone said, ‘Well, you can’t take that personally.’ I didn’t understand that. I was talking to coach (Jim) Tressel about it, and he said, ‘I never met a good coach who didn’t take it personally.’”

“The reflection is, like I told the players, the resumé is on the tape,” Tucker said. “Right now, I’m a horseshit football coach. Honestly, that’s how I think about it. So we gotta get better.”

If Mel Tucker believed he was a horse-bleep football coach last week, what must he think now?