Michigan State to Fire Head Coach Jonathan Smith After Two Seasons, per Report

According to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the Michigan State Spartans are preparing to fire head coach Jonathan Smith on Sunday, signaling yet another reset for a program that has struggled to find stability since the end of the Mark Dantonio era.

Thamel reports that Smith is set to be owed $33 million (with offset language) as part of his contract buyout.

Smith’s run in East Lansing lasted just two seasons and 24 games, finishing with a 9–15 overall record and a 1–8 mark in the Big Ten this season. The Spartans closed out 2025 with a 4–8 record, a steep drop from the competitiveness the fan base hoped Smith would bring when he left Oregon State for MSU in late 2023.

A team meeting has reportedly been scheduled for 2:45 p.m., according to Chris Vannini of The Athletic.

Michigan State, once again, finds itself searching for answers — and now, searching for another head coach.