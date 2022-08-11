Michigan State Football 2022 Game-By-Game Predictions: Fall Camp Edition

Fall camp is well underway and we are less than three weeks away from the start of the 2022 college football season, which means it’s time for my latest game-by-game predictions for the Michigan State Spartans.

The Spartans will be looking to double up on what was an outstanding 2021 campaign but it won’t be easy as Michigan, Ohio State, and Penn State are standing in their way of a Big Ten Title.

Please enable JavaScript Michigan and Michigan State are sitting pretty in the coaches' poll

Here are my Michigan State game-by-game predictions for the 2022 season

Sept. 3: Western Michigan (WIN 41-20)

Sept. 10: Akron (WIN 40-10)

Sept. 17: at Washington (WIN 27-24)

Traveling to the Pacific Northwest to take on Washington will not be easy but the Spartans escape with a big win.

Sept. 24: Minnesota (WIN 24-20)

If this game was being played at Minnesota, I may just pick the Gophers to win as the Spartans will be coming off of a tough game against Washington.

Oct. 1: at Maryland (Lose 31-27)

I am telling you, Maryland is going to be solid in 2022 and the Spartans will find that out on Oct. 1.

Oct. 8: Ohio State (LOSE 45-20)

At least this is closer than last year!

Oct. 15: Wisconsin (WIN 23-20)

Oct. 22: BYE

Oct. 29: at Michigan (LOSE 30-17)

Nov. 5: at Illinois (WIN 38-17)

Nov. 12: Rutgers (WIN 31-7)

Nov. 19: Indiana (WIN 30-20)

Nov. 26: at Penn State (LOSE 27-20)

At Penn State in the final game of the season and you know this one will be played under the lights. Depending on what happens leading up to this game, there could be a lot at stake.

As you can see, I have Michigan State going 8-4 during the 2022 regular season, which would be a step back from their outstanding 2021 season.

Nation, how do you think Michigan State will fare during the 2022 season? Am I being too tough on them?

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

