Michigan State Football adds 2 games to future schedule

Michigan State Football has announced on Twitter that they will be playing two additional games against Western Michigan in future football seasons. The Spartans will be hosting the Broncos on September 2, 2028, and August 30, 2031. This adds to the already scheduled game between the two teams on August 30, 2025. The Spartans have dominated in their matchups against WMU, holding a 15-2 lead in their all-time series, with their most recent win being a 35-13 victory in the 2022 season opener.

Key Points

Michigan State Football has added two more football games to its series against Western Michigan University

The Spartans will be hosting the Broncos on September 2, 2028 and August 30, 2031, with an additional game scheduled for August 30, 2025

Michigan State holds a 15-2 lead in their all-time series against Western Michigan

The two teams have played every game in East Lansing, except for a Michigan State win in Kalamazoo in 2015

Bottom Line – Michigan State Football vs. WMU is a win-win for both schools

The addition of two more games to the football series between Michigan State and Western Michigan is a win-win for both schools, with the Spartans having the opportunity to extend their dominance over the Broncos, while also generating excitement and revenue for their program. This is also a win for the Broncos, as it gives them an opportunity to play against a solid Big Ten program and to bring in some extra money for their school.