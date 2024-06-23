in MSU

Michigan State Football Adds Top Florida CB to 2025 Recruiting Class

Michigan State Football Adds Three-Star Cornerback George Mullins to 2025 Recruiting Class

George Mullins, a promising three-star cornerback from Bushnell, Florida, has announced his verbal commitment to join Michigan State Football’s 2025 recruiting class. Mullins made his decision public on X on Saturday evening.

A Highly Sought-After Recruit for Michigan State Football

Throughout the recruitment cycle, Mullins attracted significant attention from a range of college football programs. He received over 21 offers from schools including Illinois, Eastern Michigan, Oregon State, and Florida Atlantic. Ultimately, Michigan State emerged victorious in securing his commitment, a significant win for their 2025 class.

A Versatile and Talented Athlete

Mullins is not only a football standout but also a versatile athlete involved in basketball and track and field. According to 247Sports, he is ranked as the No. 62 cornerback in the nation and the No. 79 overall prospect from Florida. His impressive stats from the last season include 27 tackles, 10 pass break-ups, and two interceptions. Mullins’ contributions were instrumental in leading South Sumter to the regional finals of Florida’s 2S playoffs, where they finished with an 11-2 record.

Strengthening Michigan State’s 2025 Class

With his commitment, Mullins becomes the 10th verbal pledge to Michigan State Football’s 2025 recruiting class. This addition continues a trend of notable commitments this month for the Spartans. Other recent recruits include Jayden Savoury from Orchard Lake St. Mary’s, Charles Taplin from Red Oak, Texas, Drew Nichols from Murrieta Valley, California, and Braylon Collier from Sandusky, Ohio. These recruits highlight the Spartans’ strategic efforts to bolster their lineup with talented and versatile players.

As Mullins looks forward to his future at Michigan State, fans and coaches alike are eager to see how his athletic prowess and competitive spirit will contribute to the team’s success in the coming years.

