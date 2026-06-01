Michigan State Football Builds 2026 Momentum Early

Pat Fitzgerald took over at Michigan State on Dec. 1, 2025, and his first roster job was clear right away: keep the 2026 recruiting class from slipping before the early signing period. Michigan State football held together a group that finished with 18 signed players, giving the Spartans needed numbers across the roster and a foundation for Fitzgerald’s first depth chart.

The class also carried top-50 national status during the coaching transition. That mattered for Michigan State football, a program changing staffs in December and trying to avoid a full reset in high school recruiting.

Michigan State added receiver help after signing day

Fitzgerald’s first class picked up another offensive piece on Feb. 4, 2026, when four-star wide receiver Samson Gash signed with the Spartans. Michigan State identified Gash as the consensus No. 1 wide receiver in Michigan.

That addition gave the 2026 class a higher-end pass catcher after the coaching change. For Michigan State football and a new staff shaping its offensive personnel, adding a receiver with that profile helped the room’s long-term depth and competition.

Chicago recruiting is already part of the plan

Fitzgerald also started establishing one of the recruiting areas tied closely to his background. He continued targeting the Chicago area at Michigan State, and Ohimai Ozolua became the first Chicago-area prospect to commit under his watch, as reflected in spring reporting on the Spartans’ recruiting push.

That matters for more than geography. Expanding into Chicago gives Michigan State football another path to build defensive back depth and avoid leaning too heavily on one region in future classes.

What the first stretch says about Fitzgerald’s roster build

Michigan State did not post a documented late spring recruiting wave. The stronger takeaway is that Fitzgerald stabilized the class he inherited, kept 18 signees in the fold, added Gash in February, and started opening a Chicago lane early in his tenure.

Fitzgerald also arrived on a five-year deal, giving the program time to blend inherited relationships with his own recruiting map. The next recruiting question is easy to spot: can Michigan State football turn that early traction into more help at wide receiver and defensive back, where future class balance could shape Fitzgerald’s first full roster in East Lansing?