Michigan State football embarrasses themselves with ‘Championship’ ring [Photos]

Let me begin by saying that I am a fan of the University of Michigan and there is nothing I like better than seeing Ohio State lose in everything they do. That being said, over the past decade or so, Michigan State has certainly gained a bit of ground on my ‘most-hated’ list as they have more than held their own on the football field against my beloved Wolverines. Because of that, I give them more respect than most Wolverines fans do.

But, what the Michigan State football team did on Thursday is flat out embarrassing to themselves and to their fan base.

As you can see below, the Spartans tweeted out a photo of their Peach Bowl ‘Championship’ rings with the caption, “Earned, not given.”

These rings are embarrassing for multiple reasons.

First, the Spartans won the Peach Bowl over a Pittsburgh team without their starting QB, Kenny Pickett, who was sitting out to prep for the NFL Draft. Yes, the Spartans were without Kenneth Walker III but we all know that a Heisman level QB is MUCH more important to a team compared to a Heisman level RB.

The second reason these rings are embarrassing is that they have the score from the Michigan game, which the Spartans won 37-33. Yes, Michigan State won that game, but why in the world are they giving the team that won the Big Ten Championship any room at all on their Peach Bowl ‘Championship’ ring? It just does not make sense.

To make things worse, Spartans head coach Mel Tucker then proceeded to tweet out a video featuring the ring with the caption, “Come get yours.”

Maybe Tucker is satisfied with finishing in third place in the Big Ten and winning a Peach Bowl?

Michigan State fans, how do you feel about these rings? Are you satisfied with third place and a Peach Bowl win?

The MSU fans I have talked to so far are not only embarrassed but they are upset that Mel Tucker would allow this to happen.

Stay tuned for more on that!