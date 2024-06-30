Michigan State Football Lands In-State Talent, Derrick Simmons





Michigan State football secured another in-state commitment on Thursday. Three-star defensive tackle Derrick Simmons from Frankenmuth made his announcement via social media, marking the third pledge for the Spartans in the past 24 hours. Simmons is now the 14th recruit in MSU’s 2025 class and the sixth from within Michigan.

I’m am blessed to announce that I am committed to Michigan State to continue my academics and athletics. Thanks to all coaches, family, and friends who assisted me throughout this process. Go Green!!! 🟢⚪️ pic.twitter.com/3Z0yXdVSso June 27, 2024

Derrick Simmons’ Profile

Standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing 270 pounds, Derrick Simmons is rated as the ninth-best recruit in Michigan and the 65th defensive lineman nationally according to 247 Sports. He selected MSU over offers from Illinois, Purdue, Cincinnati, Northwestern, and Central Michigan, among others. Joe Rossi, MSU’s new defensive coordinator, and defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa were key figures in Simmons’ recruitment.

Simmons’ high school career highlights include being named an all-state offensive lineman at Frankenmuth, where his team reached the Division 5 semifinals. He also earned all-conference honors in the Tri-Valley Conference for both his offensive and defensive line play last season.

A Strong Recruiting Week for MSU

With Simmons’ commitment, Michigan State continues a strong recruiting week, having also secured pledges from Macomb Dakota offensive tackle Justin Bell and Ohio defensive lineman Cal Thrush. All 14 of MSU’s 2025 recruits are currently rated as three-star prospects. This influx of talent highlights the Spartans’ focused effort on strengthening their future roster and building a solid foundation within Michigan and beyond.