W.G. Brady

Michigan State Football lands standout LB DiMari Malone

MSU

Michigan State Football Secures Another Key Recruit with DiMari Malone

Michigan State football is bolstering its defense with the addition of another high school standout. Macomb Dakota’s very own DiMari Malone, a three-star linebacker, has made his intentions clear: he’s heading to East Lansing to don the green and white for the Spartans in the 2025 recruiting class.

Who Is DiMari Malone?

DiMari Malone, standing tall at 6 feet and weighing in at 200 pounds, is not just any defender; this junior is turning heads. He’s ranked as the 11th-best player in the state for his class, checks in as the 83rd-best linebacker nationwide, and the No. 773 player overall by 247 Sports. His commitment to Michigan State comes over tempting offers from schools across the Big Ten and MAC.

Reconstructing the Defense: From Local Soil to Transfer Reinforcements

Michigan State‘s coaching duo, Jonathan Smith and defensive coordinator Joe Rossi, see great potential in Malone. With linebacker pegged as a key focus area, Rossi’s history of defensive strategy, shaped during his tenure with the Gophers, plays a significant part. Malone marks another success in the team’s strategy to recruit and develop talent, especially from within Michigan’s borders.

  • Rossi earlier had swayed four-star linebacker Brady Pretzlaff to flip his commitment to Minnesota, instead choosing the Spartans.
  • Joining Malone in the 2025 class are quarterback Leo Hannan and fellow three-star linebacker Charles “DJ” White.
  • Michigan State has also welcomed three linebackers via transfer, including Jordan Turner from Wisconsin, Wayne Matthews III from Old Dominion, and Marcellus Pulliam from Miami-Florida. Turner is a notable addition, originally hailing from Farmington.
TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. DiMari Malone, a three-star linebacker from Macomb Dakota, commits to Michigan State for the 2025 class.
  2. Ranked 11th in Michigan for 2025, Malone strengthens a key defensive position for the Spartans.
  3. Coaches Jonathan Smith and Joe Rossi are implementing a strategy that pulls both local and out-of-state talent to bolster the team’s defense.

Bottom Line

With Malone’s commitment, the Spartans are continuing to show their focus on building a robust, local-centric defense, ready to stand against the rigorous demands of Big Ten football. It’s a clear sign that under Smith and Rossi’s guidance, the future looks bright for Michigan State’s defense.

For more Spartan news and analysis, and to keep up with the latest on recruits like Malone, visit Detroit Sports Nation.

W.G. Brady
