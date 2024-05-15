Michigan State Football: Local Three-Star Running Back Jace Clarizio Commits to Spartans for 2025 squad

East Lansing Prospect Jace Clarizio Stays Home with Spartans

East Lansing High School’s own Jace Clarizio is making Spartan fans proud as the three-star running back announces his commitment to Michigan State, adding another local talent to the team’s 2025 prospects.

In a move that thrills Michigan State football watchers, local star Jace Clarizio has revealed his decision to don the Spartans‘ green on his turf come 2025. This promising three-star running back’s announcement adds a dose of hometown energy and potential to Coach Jonathan Smith‘s long-term game plan. A straightforward choice for Clarizio, who sported the Spartan uniform proudly in a post making the rounds on social media exclaimed, “Staying home,” alongside a heartfelt green heart emoji and a #GOGreen tag.

Clarizio’s Road to the Spartans

Jace Clarizio has committed to Michigan State, turning down offers from USC, Iowa, and Wisconsin, among others. Rated as the nation’s No. 64 running back and the No. 10 prospect in Michigan by 247Sports, Clarizio canceled his planned visits to Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Pitt, indicating a firm decision. Keith Bhonapha, the running backs coach for the Spartans, was instrumental in Clarizio’s recruitment.

Key Points:

commits to as a star 2025 running back. Clarizio is the tenth prospect in Michigan and the sixty-fourth nationally at his position.

Completing a week of commitments, he joins Malik, Bork, and White in the incoming class.

According to 247 rankings, Michigan State’s 2025 class is 53rd nationally and 13th in the Big Ten.

By The Numbers: The Spartans’ Future Squad Depth

The strength of the Spartans‘ future roster is materializing, with Jace Clarizio‘s commitment marking the fifth addition to an already impressive lineup for the class of 2025. The Spartan 2025 recruits, featuring talents like Leo Hannon, Di’Mari Malone, Emmett Bork, and Charles White, indicate that Coach Jonathan Smith‘s team is shaping up to make waves in the conference.

Clarizio’s choice to stay local could signal a future powerhouse for the Spartans right at home. As Michigan State gears up for its future seasons, the community will certainly keep a close watch on the growth and impact of this promising local talent.

