Michigan State Football Makes Move for Top Ohio OT Adam Guthrie





Michigan State football has taken a major step in bolstering its future roster by offering a scholarship to Adam Guthrie, a highly-rated offensive lineman from Washington Court House, Ohio. Guthrie, a four-star prospect in the 2026 class, proudly announced the offer on Friday.

Guthrie’s Impressive Rankings and Prospect Status

Ranked as the No. 17 offensive tackle and the No. 207 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2026 class, Adam Guthrie stands out as a top talent. Additionally, he is ranked as the No. 8 player in Ohio, underscoring his significance in the region.

The Michigan State Football offer adds to an already impressive list of 30 programs vying for Guthrie’s commitment. This elite group includes national powerhouses such as Auburn, Florida, Miami (FL), Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, and Texas A&M. Michigan State’s entry into this competitive field highlights their dedication to strengthening their offensive line.

Guthrie expressed his gratitude and excitement on Twitter, sharing his journey and appreciation: “Tons of hard work and many hours of sacrifice. I’m blessed to have earned another scholarship offer from Michigan State University. #MSU #SpartanDawgs #GoGreen.”